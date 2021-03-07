The new Santiago Bernabeu is getting closer to opening its doors every day. The pandemic has accelerated part of the works at the stadium, starting with the retractable roof, which is in a very advanced stage. It is expected that it can be fully available by the end of 2022 or the first months of 2023. An investment of almost 800 million euros that Madrid considers essential for the future of the entity. It will begin to be paid in 2023 in installments of 29.5 million per year until 2049.

However, the team, which moved after confinement to the Alfred Gave Stefano, could come back sooner. The possibility that the public can enter is even being considered. So much The league as the UEFA They have started planning protocols so that people can return to the stadiums. The date could be September, during the beginning of 2021/2022. For that month, Madrid would have everything ready for part of the fans to return to their seats, always taking into account that the works allow it.

A few weeks ago, the club was in charge of broadcasting a video showing the progress. Almost a thousand people work daily to turn the Bernabéu into one of the most modern stadiums in the world. The lawn will also be retractable, a giant parking garage is being built under the floor of the Plaza de Sagrados Corazones that buses and trucks will be able to access, there will be a folding stand that will allow vehicles to enter the stadium and the entire façade will be decorated to give it a new image.