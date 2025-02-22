The best public work award in 2024 values ​​the stadium as one of the “most innovative buildings in the world”



02/21/2025



Updated 02/22/2025 at 03: 43h.





The remodeling of Santiago Bernabéu has been awarded this Friday as the best public works in the awards presented by the College of Caminos, Canales and Ports Engineers in Madrid.

In the seventeenth edition of these awards, which value the usefulness of the engineering itself in economic and social development, as well as in sustainability, the works of the Real Madrid stadium suppose, according to this professional college, one of the works of engineering and construction “more innovative in the world.”

The jury has taken into account the way in which the original structure of the 75 -year -old Madrid coliseum has been respected. The overcoming of complex technical challenges such as the new roof consisting of two attired fences of 176 meters of light, as well as the transverse 144 m.

The structure of tubular lattices that are intended to support the roof has also been weighted. The award has been collected by Santiago Solari on behalf of Real Madrid, by Jesús Mateos and Javier González, on behalf of the Project Directorate and Headquarters of Work (FCC), by Carlos López de Ayesa by the optional direction, and by Salvador Fernández Fernández for the drafting of the construction project.









On the other hand, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida has received the “best public service performance” for ‘M30: 50 years at the service of Madrid’s’. In turn, Pablo Bueno, president of Typsa, has been recognized as an outstanding engineer 2024.