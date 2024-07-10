One of The first difficulties faced by migrants When they arrive in the United States, this is where they spend their first nights. before they can find shelter or a job that allows them to rent a home. For many, the airport could be the option to avoid the cold of the outdoors, but in Boston that will no longer be possible.

Massachusetts state authorities had detected that Many immigrant families made the decision to spend the night at the International Airport Logan from Boston. To avoid this situation, they decided to implement a new policy that will prohibit this practice. The Governor of MassachusettsMaura Healey, told CNN that Logan Airport is not an appropriate place for people to spend the night.

Migrants have been sleeping in a corner of the international arrivals terminal for months. They had been using the space for so long that they often spread out their sleeping bags, blankets and pillows. It is estimated that around 288 people slept there. But now, most have been evicted. by the police

The ban has not been well received by immigrants, who have held protests in front of the facility, mainly because they have shown opposition to their families being taken to the Norfolk shelter, which was formerly a prison. It should be noted that The measure was announced after authorities in the state warned that they no longer had any more spaces in shelters to house immigrants.

In fact, The governor said last year that the emergency shelter system had reached its maximum capacity. housing 7,500 families. At one point, the lieutenant governor even asked residents to consider hosting migrants in their homes.

After his withdrawal from the airport, The intention is that some eligible families, who were on the waiting list, will be taken to new shelters.including the former prison in the small town of Norfolk.

Immigrants will no longer be able to stay at the airport. Photo:iStock

The prison enabled to receive migrants in the United States

Despite protests by residents, a A prison in the small town of Norfolk, Massachusetts, was converted into a temporary shelter for immigrants. This is the Bay State Correctional Center that has been abandoned since 2015 and is now will house around 140 families or up to 450 people.

Authorities say that Migrants will have dormitories, a cafeteria, a gym, children’s play areas and classrooms for adults to participate in a variety of academic activities such as job training courses.