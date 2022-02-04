The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ appeared at a time when Audi had long installed three screens in the cabin (two in the center console and one behind the wheel) and at the time Porsche came up with the rather modern Taycan. So feel free to call the Aventador SVJ a new car. For a story, we were recently allowed to drive 2,500 kilometers in the SVJ Roadster. The conclusion? The SVJ does not belong in a showroom, but in a museum.

The original Aventador dates back to 2011. That’s the year the iPhone 4S was still modern and the year that Minecraft popped up. That pixel feast is a nice bridge to the infotainment system. The screen comes from the Audi A6, but not from the current and not even from the previous generation. No, this screen comes from the time when the RS 6 still had a V10. Operating it is even more difficult than lasering an eye during an earthquake.

According to Lamborghini, the system has been updated with CarPlay, but our Aventador SVJ couldn’t even maintain a stable bluetooth connection. There are also no cup holders. Not only can you not lose your drink, but your phone also swings haphazardly through the cabin. If it gets between the seat and the center console, you’ll lose it forever. And that for a car that costs 600,000 euros in the Netherlands.

Old headlights, little range and a dated gearbox

The top speed on dark roads is 90 km/h. Not because it can’t go faster, but because the headlights have the light output of tea lights. Perhaps it is also wise to take it easy, because the 85-litre tank is empty after 320 kilometers with a bit of driving. And of course the automated manual transmission, the Achilles heel of the Aventador, is also hilariously dated.

Do we hate the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ then?

Hey, wait a minute. We never said that. We love the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. Just make sure it’s not your only car. As soon as the V12 climbs to 8,500 rpm with a primal scream, you almost forgive it. As soon as you tap the Corsa driving mode and you feel the violent shifting moments, you forgive him for the rest. The Aventador is and remains the archetypal supercar, no matter how old it is.