MG Motors is going to launch the facelift model of its popular SUV MG Hector earlier this year in the Indian market. Recently, this SUV was spotted during testing. It is now reported that the company will officially launch this SUV in the market on January 7. In the new facelift model, the company has made several major changes that make it different from the existing model.

Let us know that MG Hector was launched by the company in the Indian market for the first time in the year 2019. Ever since it was launched in the market, it has been one of the best selling SUVs of its segment. Earlier, the company also increased the price of this SUV. The company introduced it as the country’s first Internet car.

This change will happen: As far as the change in the facelift model of MG Hector is concerned, the company will use the new front grille as well as the new alloy wheel and freshener interior. Apart from this, there will be no change in the engine option. It will be available in the market with petrol and diesel engines as before.

Talking about the design of the spotted SUV during testing, the company has a ZS electric vehicle-inspired grille on the front, which gives the SUV a sporty look. The company has kept its headlamps as before. Apart from this, 5 spoke alloy wheels are included in it. The interior of the SUV is decorated with black and seed dual paint scheme by the company.

As a new feature, MG Hector has wireless phone charging, ventilated seats, 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Which can be connected to Apple Car Play, Android Auto and i-Smart connected systems. In this SUV, the company has given 1.5 liter natural aspirated petrol engine and 1.5 liter diesel engine. At the same time, a diesel engine of 2.0 liters will be used in the diesel version.