Although many thought that the universe of Avatar had come to an end with The Legend of Korra, Nickelodeon plans to significantly expand this world. In this way, last year the company’s plans to create three animated films were revealed. Now, today it has been revealed exactly when the first of these projects will be available.

According to Variety, It will be next October 10, 2025 when the nameless Aang movie is available, and Lauren Montgomery will direct. Apart from the fact that the tape will be focused on the Avatar that we met in the original series of Nickelodeon, at the moment there is no more information. Currently, it is unknown if the story will take place after the events of the cartoon, or at some other point in the life of the protagonist.

Alongside this, Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, creators of The Last Airbender, are involved in this new future for the series, this after leaving the live action adaptation of Avatar in charge of Netflix. Remember that Nickelodeon and Paramount created Avatar Studios last year, with the aim of expanding this universe with various projects for Paramount +, Nickelodeon platforms, theaters and other streaming services.

Remember, the new movie Avatar: The Last Airbender will be available next October 10, 2025. In related topics, the new Avatar game is filtered. Similarly, you can learn more about the films in this series here.

Via: Variety