Audi FAW NEV Company, a cooperation project between Audi and his partner FAWhas started the production of fully electric Audi models. The company and its new state-of-the-art factory represent a key component of the strategy that the four rings firm has adopted for the Chinese market. This new production center, located in Changchun, is the first in China where the brand’s fully electric models based on the Premium Electric Platform (PPE) are exclusively produced, starting with the Q6L e-tron family, which will be followed by a specific version for the Chinese market of the Audi A6 e-tron.

Production begins in China

The plant began construction in 2022. AUDI

In this way, the production of the first fully electric Audi models based on the Premium Electric Platform (PPE) in China. The PPE is the platform of new generation for fully electric vehicles from Audi, which sets new standards in terms of performance, range, charging and driving dynamics. Audi FAW NEV Company produces vehicles on the platform Medium and large size PPE, initially the Audi Q6L e-tron and the Audi Q6L Sportback e-tron. A China-specific variant of the Audi A6 e-tron is planned to follow.

Audi expands its models for China

The Audi Q6L e-tron is the first electric vehicle produced in China based on the PPE platform. It differs from the international model not only because of its longer wheelbase, but also for numerous design features and innovations for the Chinese market. For example, the interior of the Q6L e-tron impresses with a digital experience also developed specifically for China. Its sister model, the Audi Q6L Sportback e-tron, combines the model’s strengths SUV with a sporty coupe-like silhouette.

”Localized production of specific models for each market “It has always been key to our success in China, and it is essential for Audi’s future to be close to customers,” he says. Gerd Walker, Head of Production and Logistics at Audi.

Audi is therefore focusing even more on market-oriented production in the three main regions: Europe, North America and China.

Innovative design and production technologies

The construction of the production center began in mid-2022, led by Audi FAW NEV, which integrated digital technology from the early stages of the project, allowing experts to design a highly efficient, flexible and fully automated production system. The process began with the creation of a three-dimensional model of buildings of the plant using BIM (Building Informatin Modeling) technology. This digital model was updated in real time to reflect construction progress, continually synchronizing the digital world with the physical one.

In the new facilities, Audi also deploys for the first time in the Chinese market a Fully integrated IT solution. With industry-leading digital manufacturing processes, it enables smart and efficient production. All maintenance, logistics and manufacturing processes are interconnected through a single IT architecture. For the first time in Volkswagen Group Outside Europe, a highly integrated solution using SAP S/4HANA software is being deployed. Thanks to this cloud-based system, data is stored and shared between factories.

Automation and greater use of robotics

With more than 800 robots that guarantee precision and efficiency, the body shop automation rate reaches a record level. Visual recognition technology ensures quality control, while a partially automated crane in the pressing shop streamlines operations.

A driverless transport system and an automated warehouse ensure reliable logistics. He warehouse is 24 meters high and has fully automated storage, repository and retrieval functions. In addition, Audi is developing new automation in its new plant, such as the possible use of humanoid robots in automobile production. Audi FAW NEV Company has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Beijing Humanoid Robotics Innovation Center and Ubtetch Robotics to explore the next step in this technology.

Future ecosystem and supplier park

To ensure that the large scale production of complete vehicles and parts develops without setbacks, it is expected that around 50% of suppliers are located within a 30 kilometer radius from the Changchun site. In addition, the local government has created an exclusive business park for suppliers of Audi FAW NEV Company, with the aim of attracting more companies. The fact that Audi FAW NEV Company plans to achieve a localization rate close to 90% demonstrates the effectiveness of the strategy ‘in China, for China’.