Astro Bot Not only will it return with improved graphics, it also comes with a moderate amount of content, between 12 and 14 hours, which seems like it will be enough, although not for the player looking for much more.

PlayStation’s favourite robot is back soon, as the creators are working on a sequel. In the title, the developers will try to take full advantage of the many functions of the Dual Sense, promising that they will even do a better job than with Astro’s Playroomwhich sounds very promising.

Originally, the game was going to have 80 levels, which would provide several hours of entertainment (more than 20 hours), however, the studio decided to shorten these hours because they didn’t want to jeopardize quality for quantity, making it a repetitive game, a decision which will be very successful, because nowadays platform games don’t have the same hook they used to have.

So despite how relatively short it will be, we will be guaranteed the perfect point of fun.

As a curious fact, the possibility was considered that Astro Bot were an open world game, however: “In the end, we opted for a level-based approach, because it gave us the most control over the variety of the game.” according to the game’s creative director in a recent interview with EDGE magazine.

Astro Bot: When is the release date?

Astro Bot It will be released on September 26, 2024 for PlayStation 5. It seems that the studio would also like to release it on PC soon, but nothing is confirmed yet.

