Six hundred and sixty-five horsepower. Let's just say that: that's a lot. Especially for the Vantage, because it is still Aston Martin's entry-level car. Normally we call a refresh like this a 'facelift', but this is more out of the scene Captain America where that little boy steps into that strange telephone booth and where a few minutes later you can shave cheese on his abs.

Aston Martin decided a while ago that every car in its range must be the strongest in its class. The brand therefore looked closely at the Mercedes-AMG GT (558 hp), the Ferrari Roma (620 hp) and the Porsche 911 Turbo S (650 hp) and added 155 hp and 115 Nm to the 4.0-liter V8 from AMG. This brings the new torque to 800 Nm. The 0-100 time is just under 3.5 seconds and the top speed is 325 km/h.

Aston Martin may tinker more with the AMG engine

The extra power does not just come from some extra rules of software. Aston Martin adjusted the deal with engine supplier AMG and is therefore now allowed to tinker more with the engine itself. For the Vantage, Aston adjusted the camshafts and compression ratios and 50 percent more cool air now blows through the radiators. Oh, and a set of larger turbos also helps with the extra power.

The final drive is shorter and the gearbox software has been revised for shorter shift times. The paddles behind the steering wheel are new and rotate with the steering wheel. According to Aston, the bandwidth of the dampers has increased by 500 percent. This means that the Vantage should be more comfortable in comfortable mode, but sportier in the sportiest mode.

The Aston Martin Vantage really needs the bigger grille

And then we haven't even talked about the appearance of the new Aston Martin Vantage. Logically, the grille has grown for the extra cooling, but unlike many other modern cars, the grille is completely open. There are no aerodynamic inserts; this thing is greedy when it comes to cooling air.

The headlights are clearly different and the hood vents are more effective. The rear track width has increased by 30 millimeters. This means that there are wider wheels on the back. Everything has been reinforced between the rear wheels to make the body stiffer, just like at the front. You might wonder what hasn't been revised on the Vantage.

Few Mercedes in the interior anymore

The old Vantage used an overload of buttons to distract you from the dated Mercedes infotainment system, and that has also been resolved. The updated Vantage gets the modern Aston system that actually works. There are physical buttons for things like the suspension, exhaust and traction control. In addition, you now select the gear with a lever, and not with separate PRND buttons.

There is almost nothing left of Mercedes in the interior. The Dutch price of the Aston Martin Vantage is not yet known. In the UK you will spend around 190,000 euros. In the Netherlands there would be a lot of taxes on top of that. And unfortunately: you still get the big bulky key that the old one also had. You keep little things.