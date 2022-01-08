The recent departure of Otmar Szafnauer from the role of team principal ofAston Martin has not stopped all the projects currently underway by the English team, and not only for what concerns the development of the new single-seater for the 2022 world championship: the team, eager to redeem itself from a 2021 stingy of satisfactions, is in fact particular attention is also paid to the state of the works relating to the construction of the new headquarters, which will rise near the circuit of Silverstone instead of the current one always present in the same locality. In this regard, the official Aston Martin account on Twitter has published a time-lapse video which certifies the gradual realization of the work, which will consist in the construction of three buildings overall: they, in addition to housing the registered office, will include the simulator and the wind tunnel, necessary to achieve the objectives set by Lawrence Stroll, intending to bring his team to high levels after the experiences with Force India and Racing Point.

The Canadian businessman, father of the pilot Lance, has invested between 150 and 200 million pounds – that is, between 176 and 235 million euros – to make this possible. The interventions, started last autumn, should also be completed between late 2022 and early 2023. While waiting to finally see the new Aston Martin headquarters baptized, the team added a message attached to the video, thanking their sponsor: “Our new home is taking shape – it is read -. IS an area dedicated to cutting-edge technology. A celebration of who we are. The journey continues, side by side with Cognizant ”.

Our new home is taking shape. A campus dedicated to cutting edge technology. A celebration of who we are. The journey continues, side-by-side with Cognizant.