‘The first Super Tourer in the world’, Aston Martin calls it. You can argue that the Porsche 911 Turbo qualifies for that title, but nevertheless it is an accurate description of the new Aston Martin DB12. The backside does little to hide the fact that the new GT shares a lot of DNA with the old DB11.

The new nose is rather pronounced. Especially in the photos taken low down, the car has quite a big giggle. They should also have done a little better to get rid of the radar, because it now interrupts the line under the grille. Undoubtedly a necessary evil. The interplay of lines seen from the side, on the other hand, is perfectly fine.

No more V12 for the Aston Martin DB12

The main difference with the old DB11 is the range of engines. The V12 has finally been caught by the emissions police and is no longer allowed to play outside. Instead of a twelve-cylinder, Aston uses Mercedes’ 4.0-liter. This produces 680 hp and 800 Nm, good for a 0-100 time of 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 325 km/h.

Mercedes is still the engine supplier of the F1 team, but Honda will be allowed to supply engines in 2026. Does the DB12 get into a K20 four-cylinder with VTEC from Honda? Joking of course. Incidentally, Aston Martin adjusts the camshafts, the compression ratio, the turbos and the cooling for the Mercedes-V8. This engine produces 707 hp in the DBX, so expect even more powerful versions.

Better dampers, stiffer body

The aluminum body of the Aston Martin DB12 is made stronger than the DB11 to handle the power neatly. The dampers have a longer range, which means that the softest setting is softer and the hardest setting is a little harder. Aston Martin is also the first car manufacturer to offer Michelin Pilot Sport 5s as standard on a production model. There is foam in the tires for less noise.

The DB12 should weigh about the same as the DB11, so take into account about 1,820 kilos. With carbon-ceramic brakes you get 27 kilos off that. The weight has also shifted slightly to the rear: 52 percent of the kilograms lean on the rear axle. Compared to its predecessor, the DB12 has slightly shorter gear ratios and a slightly increased track width.

The interior has changed considerably from the Aston Martin DB12

The interior has changed almost beyond recognition. Aston Martin brushed away almost all buttons from Mercedes and even the infotainment system was developed by the brand itself. The screen is 10.25 inches and there should be a response time of 30 milliseconds. The speakers come from Bowers & Wilkins, so that must be fine. The price will follow.