Get your racing shoes out of the closet and build the simulator, so you’re ready when Assetto Corsa Evo is available for purchase on Steam. The page for the game has just gone live, but unfortunately there is no order button yet. We do see some details of the game and we know that the racing game will be available this year.

Just like the original, but already ten years old Assetto Corsa we can expect a mix of cars. From classic heroes to modern hypercars and from rally guns to true racing cars. It is nice to mention that it is the original version of Assets now only costs two euros on Steam. You can already practice there.

What can we expect from Assetto Corsa Evo?

The most important thing for many is of course the list of cars. Unfortunately, developer Kunos Simulazioni does not have a list of cars yet, but there are already some screenshots shared of nice stuff. Think of an Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm or for example a Mercedes-Benz 190E Evo II. The entire list of cars can be found on traxion.gg.

In the field of circuits, the information is somewhat meager. We do know that the Nürburgring Nordschleife, Brands Hatch and Imola will be in the game. If we look between the images on Steam we even see that the Nordschleife compared to Assetto Corsa and Competition has been updated. So detailed in fact that the blue container at the YouTube bend can also be seen in the new game.

Can you use mods in Assetto Corsa Evo?

In the first Assetto Corsa is modding a very big part. When you put mods in the game, you download from the internet some files made by individuals. These can be tracks and cars, but also for example weather conditions or shadows. We do not know if this is also possible in the new Assettobut if we see how the light reflects on cars, it might not be necessary. For this, the game developer uses its own system. Quite special in the game world that is dominated by the Unreal Engine.

For now, the game is only coming to the computer, but there are rumors that the game will also appear on consoles later. When exactly the game will be released and what it will cost, is also not yet known. So you still have some time to dust off your simulator and maybe upgrade your computer.