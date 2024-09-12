Ubisoft released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows to present in detail the setting of the game, that is Feudal Japan which appears very detailed and spectacular. The video lasts just under two minutes and shows some characteristic places that we will be able to visit during the adventure, with shots and scenes inspired by the local culture.

The video

The most interesting part, however, concerns the changes of the scenery according to the seasonswith completely different colors and vegetation filling the screen. Who knows how they will affect the gameplay (if they will).

“Put on your headphones and immerse yourself in the fascinating and ever-changing world of feudal Japan.” The official announcement reads, continuing: “This vast open world, full of wonder and surprising discoveries, immerses you in a time where beauty, serenity and tradition coexist with war, betrayal and violence.”

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. It will also be available for Ubisoft + subscribers and on Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service. It will be playable starting November 15, 2024.

Ubisoft recently announced that Assassin’s Creed Shadows will be optimized for PS5 Pro, meaning it will take advantage of the advanced features of the new version of PS5. Additionally, the game’s ambient sounds were showcased in a short ASMR video, which pairs with the video above to give a more complete picture of the setting.

Finally, we remind you that the story will revolve around the adventures of Yasuke and Naoe, who are respectively a samurai of African origin and a shinobi who lives in the mountains: the two will meet in dramatic circumstances and will realize that they have the same feelings.