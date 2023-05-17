It must be one of our favorite police cars in the Netherlands: the police’s armored Volkswagen Touareg. Why? Because this car runs with hubcaps, but someone took the trouble to print a photo of an alloy wheel on the hubcap. This is the only police car in the Netherlands that you are trying to catfishing with better wheels.

We therefore think it is quite a shame that this Touareg can retire after a long service. At least one of the Touaregs. But there will be a special vehicle in return. The official name of the car is BMW X5 Security Plus. The car is not armored afterwards, BMW does that itself. Does the SUV look familiar to you? That may be correct, because it is known to the police.

The armored BMW X5 comes from the DSI

According to spotter 112_kennemerland this is a former vehicle of the Special Interventions Service, better known as the DSI. Exactly the kind of vehicle you saw on Leidseplein last year. It would also be the only striking police X5 in the Netherlands. From now on you can spot the new armored BMW X5 around Schiphol as a service car of the Schiphol Outdoor Security.

When introduced in 2013, this X5 was the only production car to meet the stringent VR6 safety standard. Bullets from an AK-47 should not harm the occupants. If they are shot from the outside, then. A hand grenade under the car should also not be a problem. There was also a slightly less secure version with VR4 available, this is the BMW X5 Security.

A little more about the Touareg

Take a good look at the ‘alloy wheels’ | Photo: © Schiphol Outdoor Security Police

We also understand that he can retire. Fifteen years in police car years is also a very respectable age. This Touareg is another armored car from the old school. It weighs more than 4,000 kilos and must therefore be driven with a truck driver’s license. The V6 diesel has to make do with only 224 hp (according to the license plate). The police also have several copies.

The new armored BMW X5 of the police weighs ‘only’ 2,755 kilos. In addition, it has 449 hp and a V8 petrol engine. And he is only seven years old. A great upgrade for the Outdoor Security, in other words. The MOT of the Touareg has expired since March. It is not yet known what will happen to it. Who knows, it may soon appear in a government auction – then you will hear from us.