As soon as the results of last Sunday’s Argentine elections were known, The Madrid Forum, the platform created by Vox to land in Latin America, congratulated the winner, Javier Milei, but he did not forget to also mention his number two, the vice president-elect, Victoria Villarruel. Even more effusive was the former general secretary of Vox Javier Ortega Smith: “Congratulations, friend Vicky Villarruel,” he wrote on his account on the social network , while her electoral ticket partner is an old acquaintance with whom they share battles and ideas.

The relationship between Vox and the vice president-elect dates back to 2019. In August of that year, Ortega Smith, whose mother was Argentine, participated with the now vice president-elect in an event at the Círculo Militar de Buenos Aires in which both defended the need to give “the cultural battle” on the left. Villarruel, daughter, niece and granddaughter of soldiers, then presided over the Center for Legal Studies on Terrorism and its Victims (CELTYV), an organization created to oppose the trials for crimes against humanity that put the coup groups in the dock. They governed the country between 1976 and 1983. It was about whitewashing the repression of the dictatorship, presenting it as a war against the Montoneros and other guerrilla groups in which those in uniform were able to commit “excesses.” “They,” wrote Villarruel referring to Vox in an article in which she glossed her conference with Ortega Smith, “are not going to take responsibility for a Civil War that occurred [en España] 80 years ago or from a de facto government that ended more than 40 years ago, of which none of its leaders or members have been part. The same applies to us here, the monopoly on pain does not belong to the left and neither does innocence.” The expression facto government It is the one he always uses to refer to dictatorships, whether under Franco or Videla.

At that time, La Libertad Avanza, the party with which Milei arrived at the Casa Rosada, did not even exist, but Villarruel was already invited to the closing of the electoral campaign of the ultra Spanish party in April 2019, when Vox went from being extraparliamentary to break into Congress with 24 deputies. The then fledgling Argentine politician took good note of Santiago Abascal’s rhetoric and at her closing of the 2021 campaign, in Parque Lezama in Buenos Aires, she repeated phrases copied from his argument: “To those who call me genocidal, a fascist, a racist As a denier, I tell you that I receive all of this with a smile. We don’t have to ask permission or forgiveness for how we think.”

It is likely, sources close to Vox admit, that Milei would not have been received with open arms if he had not come from the hand of Villarruel. La Gaceta, the Dissent organ, the foundation chaired by Abascal, describes the new Argentine president as “libertarian”, an adjective that hardly matches the ideology of his Spanish counterpart. Proposals such as the dollarization of the economy, the closure of the Central Bank or the free sale of organs are indigestible for Vox’s conservative electorate. On the other hand, Villarruel is an activist of the ultra-Catholic right: contrary to the abortion law, she participated in the Mass for Life celebrated in the Basilica of the Virgin of Luján in 2018, while the Argentine Congress was debating its legalization; She opposes same-sex marriage and attends pre-conciliar masses in Latin that the Vatican denies. Villarruel’s influence on her boss is reflected in the fact that he began to question the figure of 30,000 missing persons in Argentina, to the scandal of human rights organizations.

In October 2021, Milei intervened by videoconference at the Abascal party’s macro party and, the following year, he repeated in person, accompanied by Villarruel, and raised the audience with a speech in which he advocated returning to the jungle law. , a kind of social Darwinism for the benefit of the richest. By then, he had already been blessed by the American Alt Right led by former President Donald Trump, with Jair Bolsonaro as the main reference in South America.

Vox became involved in Milei’s presidential campaign and sent a delegation led by MEP Hermann Tertsch to Buenos Aires to “monitor” electoral results whose cleanliness his ally questioned until they began to smile at him. Milei’s overwhelming victory has been an injection of morale for the Spanish extreme right which, in the last two years, had seen its partners lose in Chile, Colombia and Brazil and the demonized Sao Paulo Forum spread its tentacles throughout the region. In Europe, it has suffered a Scottish shower: the euphoria caused by the rise to power of the Italian Giorgia Meloni has been followed by the cold water of the loss of Poland, the fiefdom of the ultra-Catholics of Law and Justice.

If Vox has welcomed the victory of the Milei-Villarruel duo with joy, the PP has received it coldly, despite the fact that former president Mariano Rajoy asked for the vote for them. “What do you want me to say?” responded the party spokesperson, Borja Sémper. “We respect the decisions made by other countries. We understand that the situation in Argentina is so critical… The good news is that Argentines have turned the page on Peronism. We will see if the decision they have decided brings them improvement,” he added.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a diplomatic statement in which it avoided mentioning Milei. “After the presidential elections in which the Argentines spoke out democratically, Spain will continue to promote the relationship with Argentina in favor of the well-being and prosperity of our people. […] We wish Argentina success in this new stage,” he said. Not a word of congratulations to the winner.

