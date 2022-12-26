Monday, December 26, 2022
The new Argentina shirt is ready: when does it come out and how much will it cost?

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 26, 2022
in Sports
The company already produces thousands so they don’t run out.

The Argentine soccer team, which was proclaimed world champion in Qatar after beating in the final France in the penalty shootout, it will not be forgotten.
The players and their families have passed Christmas. Some are preparing to be with them in the new year and others are ready to return to work.

It is still remembered that the aircraft that brought them from Qatar plotted months ago with images of players -which includes a Lionel Messi large at the back- and a large albiceleste shirt to transport fans who would travel from Argentina to Qatar, it was baptized on the track.

Minutes before 3:00 a.m., an exultant Messi with the world champion trophy in his hands along with the coach and the leader of the AFA were the first to descend from the aircraft and, little by little, the rest of the members of the ‘Scaloneta’.

The expected t-shirt

The Argentine media are already talking about the new team shirt, this Monday, December 26, it will go on sale.

It will have three embroidered stars and the golden shield of the Fifa in the middle with the legend “Champions 2022”, says the information.

The Argentine shirt is worth $440,000 today and the men’s shirt costs $467,000. No word yet on how much the new one will cost. Adidas reported that it will announce the price this Monday.
