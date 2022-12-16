At Harvard Business School, a group of future corporate managers were talking about capitalism. What are its essential components? Property rights. Financial markets.

“Maybe this is almost so fundamental that it’s too much to put on the board, but shortage?” said Andrew Gibbs, 32. “Would it be capitalism if people felt comfortable?”

Debora Spar, who teaches the coveted “Capitalism and the State” course, said: “Would you go so far as to say that a necessary condition for capitalism is scarcity, which will drive inequality?”

Gibbs paused, considering. “I would say yes.”

On the blackboard was: Capitalism. Shortage. Inequality.

Today’s business school students are learning about corporate social obligations and how to rethink capitalism, a curriculum shift at elite institutions that reflects a shift in corporate culture.

The corporate phenomenon of socially responsible investing, or ESG (meaning the environmental, social and governance index), has become a hot topic of political contention—as well as a $40 trillion industry. Now the best business schools are entering the political arena.

Harvard launched its Institute for the Study of Business in the Global Society in October. Nearly half of the core curriculum at the Yale School of Management in Connecticut is devoted to ESG. Next fall, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering Masters of Business Administration with specializations in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Environmental, Social and Governance for Business.

What’s happening at Harvard, Wharton and other elite campuses offers a glimpse of the changes in business. But at the same time, its graduates tend to be highly influential in business, shaping the values ​​and policies of the companies they might one day run.

Students and faculty are grappling with rapidly changing expectations about the role of business in society. Most students are outspoken about the jobs they want, with high salaries. However, they now face more probing questions from their classmates about how to balance their ambitions with some sense of social responsibility.

“We’re at Harvard Business School — it’s a bastion of capitalism,” said Ethan Rouen, who teaches the Harvard class “Reimagining Capitalism.” “However, I will say that if you look at the courses that are being offered, the institutes that are being created, and the speakers that we are bringing to campus, there is a great demand from both faculty and students to reconsider the corporation’s obligation to the society”.

“The classical school of thought that companies should only make money is very much alive,” said Chinedum Egbosimba, 27, a student in Spar’s class. “But a lot of my classmates look at the world we have today and say, ‘Yeah, clearly there are some things in this system that we need to fix.'”

Business school leaders emphasize that their new concentrations and courses are simply responding to the demand for political conversations in the corporate world, not advancing a progressive vision. “It is not because we are pushing an ideological agenda. It’s because it’s economics,” said Witold Henisz, Wharton vice chancellor and director of the ESG initiative.

And many of the students taking courses on challenging capitalism aren’t letting those big questions in the classroom outrun their ambitions.

“Basically, once a day I have a conversation with someone trying to talk them out of consulting or banking,” said Aaron Sabin, 27, a student at Harvard Business School. “Usually, it’s not fruitful.”

By: Emma Goldberg