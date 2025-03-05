As basic M4 family chip of Apple (which includes the M4 Pro and the M4 Max), the M4 incorporates a 10 -core CPU and a GPU with up to 10 cores. Apple states that the performance of this CPU is up to twice as fast as the M1 version of 2020. All models begin with 16 GB of RAM with the option of expanding it to 32 GB. (Apple doubled the memory in the base models in October also in its predecessor). The storage begins in 256 GB, and can be extended to 2 terabytes for an additional cost.

The M4 is powerful enough to withstand two external screens, such as version M3, but it is no longer necessary to keep the laptop lid closed for it. The previous version of the Macbook Air could only show a limited number of pixels at the same time, and the computer had to be kept to use several screens; If you opened it and woke up the screen, one of the external screens darkened. Now, you will technically have three screens at your disposal if you tell the MacBook Air.

With the M4, you will also have access to Apple Intelligence. Available with macOS 15.1 and subsequent versions, it includes a set of artificial intelligence functions such as intelligent responses in messages, email summaries, Apple photos, writing tools, genmoji, image playground and much more.

The cost of the MacBook Air has also been reduced to the price for which it was originally sold, before Apple increased it with the launch of the M2 model. The 13 -inch basic macbook now starts at $ 999, and the 15 -inch version, on the other hand, in $ 1,199. That is, 100 dollars less than your predecessor.

Impressive study

Among the Apple desktop computers range, the Mac Studio has always been ideal for creative professionals that need more power than an IMAC. The last Mac Studio has been updated with new Chipsetswhich offer an extra power, along with some internal improvements.

Now you can choose between the M4 Max and the Ultra chip. The M4 Max includes a CPU of up to 16 nuclei and a GPU of up to 40 nuclei. Apple states that it is up to 3.5 times faster than the Mac Studio with M1 Max and up to six times faster than the 27 -inch IMAC with Intel chip. The highest speed also unlocks some additional graphic capabilities, such as ray layout, mesh shadow and dynamic storage in cache for intensive graphic use tasks. It comes with 36 GB of unified memory and admits up to 128 GB.

The front of the Mac Studio 2025. Courtesy of Apple And the back. Ports Courtesy of Apple

The new ultra M3, meanwhile, is now the most powerful of the M-Series range. Composed of two M3 Max chips, its CPU can house up to 32 nuclei (with 24 performance centers), and its GPU can be configured with up to 80 nuclei. Apple states that this chip design is up to 2.5 times faster than ultra M1. In the same way as the M4 Max, it also offers mesh shadow, dynamic cache and ray layout for graphics professionals. You will have 96 GB of unified memory with the option of expanding it to 512 GB, while SSD storage can be increased to 16 TB.

Apple has kept the same chassis on this occasion. The front hosts two USB-C ports and an SD card slot, while the rear has four Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, two USB-A ports, an Ethernet port of 10 gigabits, a headphones connector and a running, along with an integrated speaker. The only change is that Apple updated the USB-C to Thunderbolt 5 for faster data transfer speeds. The Mac Studio will begin in $ 1,999 for the base model with the M4 Max. And the model with the M3 chip ultra begins at $ 3,999.

Article published in Wired. Adapted by José Carlos Oliva.