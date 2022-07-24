The rate hike will help Italy but it takes time

The rise in interest rates of 50 basis points found the applause of numerous Italian economomists. Also promoted the ICT, the new shield anti spread deployed by the Eurotower, especially in defense of countries with higher public debt. Equity markets so far seem to have remained lukewarm with the measures put in place by Frankfurt. But these are tools that, according to the analysts interviewed, will have to be evaluated in the long term. And in their ability to curb the rush of inflation, grappling with the price increases of raw materials, starting with the skyrocketing energy costs with the conflict in Ukraine. “The decision was not communicated incorrectly, even the structure of the Tpi it’s not that bad. In my opinion, the European Central Bank has deliberately left ambiguities, many more vague details and I don’t know if they will ever give them. The market is therefore left in doubt and what it will probably do is weigh the decisions of the ECB from time to time “, supports with AGI Lorenzo Codogno, economist, visiting professor at the London School of Economics.

The shield for now does not heat the markets. “In my opinion that of investors – argues Codogno – is not a surprising reaction, it is not that these decisions automatically compress spreads but prevent them from widening to the point of determining a so-called bad equilibrium“As for the possibility of new rate hikes in the coming months Codogno spec: “this is just beginning of a cycle, honestly I expected 25 points, I think that after this decision the prospect of new interventions if inflation is still running“. Then he underlines:” The message is: do not worry. “Carlo Cottarelli, on the other hand, underlines, speaking with the AGI, that:”There was not a great reaction from rates, the spread went up in Italy where, however, many things were happening in the meantime, so I would say there was a good reaction. The fact that there has not been a strong negative reaction from the markets is positive, there was a risk that the instrument could be perceived badly at the bottom it did not go so badly “.

Reflecting on the rate hike, the former director of the IMF’s tax affairs department points out: “I was expecting an increase of 0.25but we have an inflation in the EU of 8.6% in June, so these are still very low levels of rate hikes. “On the day of the ECB’s announcement, Italy came to terms with yet another crisis of government. The former president of Eurotower and current Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi that day presented his resignation to the Head of State. Cottarelli analyzes: “The presence of Dragons undoubtedly helped, it was not a perfect shield, but it undoubtedly helped”.

