On LinkedIn Gino Cecchettin announces his return to work. Giulia's father, who had taken a break after the death of his beloved daughter, thanks everyone who was close to him

The announcement on LinkedIn Gino Cecchettin returning to work. The father of Giulia, who lost her life at the hands of her ex-boyfriend Filippo Turetta, now in a cell in Verona, wrote a post in which she announced that she will return to managing her company, after taking a break following the death of her beloved daughter. AND thanks everyone those who supported him during these difficult weeks.

Today, with a still heavy heart but with new determination, I would like to confirm, as I had anticipated, my return to work.

These are the words written by Gino Cecchettin on LinkedIn to communicate his return to work. Still on the same social network, a month ago the father of Giulia Cecchettin, a 22-year-old Venetian victim of femicide, announced that he would be taking a break.

Dear customers, suppliers, colleagues and friends, I would like to express my sincere gratitude for your support during this difficult period. Your words and your affection are very important, a help to process the loss of my daughter Giulia. Today, with a still heavy heart but with new determination, I would like to confirm, as I had anticipated, my return to work.

This is the thanks of Giulia's father to those who were close to him in these difficult days.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank my colleagues at 4neXt Technology Systems who have carried out the company activities very well even in my absence.

Gino Cecchettin returns to work: the post on LinkedIn

The man heads the company 4neXt, which provides technological products, solutions and services to companies working in the automation sector. Gino Cecchettin is the founder and CEO of the group.