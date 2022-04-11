Fedez’s gesture moves everyone: while he was in the hospital he decided to dedicate his time and his future to a new project

New news that Fedez posted in his Instagram stories. The rapper has always intervened to help others and did not fail in his duty as a great man, not even during hospitalization and the operation for pancreatic cancer.

He gave birth to a new project in which, as he himself explained, he intends to concentrate all his energies and his future.

While I was in the hospital I had the opportunity to think about many things to do, once I was discharged I immediately went to work. I can’t wait for them to come to life.

This is the Fedez ETS Foundationwithout anyone I discover that it is profitable and that it aims to operate on three fundamental pillars: social, solidarity and public utility.

The foundation of Fedez in support of others

As described in the posts published by Fedez, his foundation will work through projects dedicated to more fragile peopleto manage urgent problems of discomfort.

The Foundation will aim to manage the most urgent problems of hardship concerning people in conditions of marginalization, poverty or disease. This will be accompanied by the continuation of the commitment to support sectors of music, culture, art and sport.

The singer faced a very difficult period, a period made of anxieties and fears. He underwent surgery for pancreatic cancer and has now returned home to his family. But in those days of hospitalization, he got to think and understand what the important things in life. Because everything can change overnight.

He thus wanted to do something very important for others and to help your country in a period of difficult emergencies.

The rapper’s post moved his countless followers and quickly became viral on the Web.