Many are the changes that have been incorporated into the PTB Dead by daylight, which recently announced through a statement everything that was to come with the mid-chapter patch. However, few of the variations are being welcomed by fans. Although the clown rework is saved, a few days ago we commented that the interface changes they had had a very bad reception. Now it is the turn of another of the differences in this PTB. And it is that New Dead by Daylight animations don’t convince the community and Behavior Interactive will surely have to do something about it.

As you can see in the previous video, there are several changes that have affected the survivor animations. The one to run, the one to do the same but being injured, the one to crawl on the ground or get up from it thanks to certain skills. Although in the end everything is a matter of taste, it is enough to go around Twitter to know that users are not happy, especially with the animation of running injured (in which it almost seems that the survivor is going to fall forward) and with another that does not appear in the video, whatever it is: the animation of being still, standing.

New images of Dead by Daylight graphic rework

This animation has surprised Dead by Daylight fans by being absolutely groundbreaking. Until now, in this position the survivors were slightly hunched over, since it is about walking stealthily so that the murderer in question does not find us. However, we now find that standing still, the survivor is fully upright, a completely unnatural posture that does not fit with the theme of the game. Many users have already made their dissatisfaction clear on social networks and, added to the criticism of the new interface, it is to be hoped that Behavior will take action on the matter and correct some of the changes that it had planned to incorporate.