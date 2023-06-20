Without a doubt, nature will never stop surprising us, and proof of this is the recent ddiscovery that was made in Mexico about a new animal speciesWhich was named after astronomer Julieta Fierro.

It is, according to the information released by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), a new species of firefly, which was baptized with the name Pyropyga julietafierroaethis, as we mentioned, in honor of the Mexican astronomer Julieta Fierro.

As detailed by the highest house of studies of the Mexican Republic at UNAM Global, the new species of firefly Pyropyga julietafierroae lives in the vicinity of the Institute of Biology.

It is worth mentioning that, compared to other species of fireflieswhat makes Pyropyga julietafierroae unique is the fact that it is the first female of its species whose reproductive system has been accurately described.

The find was at the hands of Mireya González-Ramírez, Ishwari G. Gutiérrez and Sara López Pérezwho, thanks to their studies, managed to increase the number of species of the genus Pyropyga Motschulsky to 13, of which 8 are registered in the Mexican national territory.

“Although its known distribution is not very wide, Mireya went to measure the land where it is located and it is approximately 700 square meters. It is a small place, although we are analyzing whether it is found in other places”, stated the researchers who identified this new mexican animal species.

The firefly Pyropyga julietafierroae/Photo: UNAM

It was in the middle of an investigation with brones, under the tutelage of the Doctor Santiago Zaragoza Caballeroentomologist biologist at UNAM, that the researchers found two specimens of this firefly in the vicinity of the Institute of Biology.

According to the researchers involved in the discovery of the new species of Mexican firefly, its identification was the result of a series of extraordinary events.

Finally, it should be said that Pyropyga julietafierroae, like the rest of the fireflies of the genus Pyropyga, loses its luminescence when it reaches adulthood, a trait that characterizes the animals of this species that are more diurnal.