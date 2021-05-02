After 18 months out of the ring, the American boxer of Mexican descent Andy ruiz suffered more than necessary to defeat his compatriot on Saturday night Chris arreola by unanimous decision in a heavyweight fight held in Carson (California) that had punches in the ring, obviously, but also in the stands.

At 31, Ruiz had not competed since losing his WBO, WBA and IBF world belts to Briton Anthony Joshua in December 2019. With his spectacular physical change and a dozen kilos less, Ruiz struggled in his comeback in this open-air fight at Carson’s Dignity Health Sports Park, outside Los Angeles.

“Chris is a veteran and a tough puncher. We did what we had to do tonight. We got the win we wanted,” said Ruiz, who now has 34 wins (22 knockouts) and 2 losses.

The former world champion was seen on the ropes against Arreola, 40 years old and of much less hierarchy, who made him touch the knee on the canvas in the second round with several consecutive right hands.

Arreola surprised Ruiz in the second round. It was a stroke of luck. Photo: AFP

“He gave me a good, clean right hand in the second round,” Ruiz said. “I was overconfident. I take my hat off to him. Then I changed and started to focus on kicking back and working my body.”

After convincing the referee that he was fine, Ruiz resisted his worst moment and little by little he was imposing his superiority until the end of the 12 rounds, to take the victory by scores of 118-109, 118-109 and 117-110 .

With the 116 kilos that he marked on the scale, the fighter born in Imperial (California) of Mexican parents exhibited much more agility of movements and punch than in his last fight, offering several good sequences of blows.

Winner. A stylized Andy Ruiz prevailed on the cards. Photo: AFP

Arreola (38-7-1) could not take advantage of his initial advantage but managed to stay on his feet until the final bell, later lamenting the extent of Ruiz’s victory.

“I respect the judges, but I suppose the beauty is in the eye of the beholder. He may have won, but don’t tell me I only won two or three rounds,” he said.

And he assured: “They hit me on the shoulder and that diverted me. But it was not a big problem. It is part of boxing. I did not receive too much punishment.”

Andy Ruiz had not fought since his December 2019 loss in Saudi Arabia to Briton Anthony Joshua, who had his heavyweight belts snatched from him six months earlier in one of the biggest upsets in boxing in recent years.

“I was at my lowest point and now I have to go back up. I am grateful for the victory and I am ready to move on to the next one,” he said.

Scandal in the stands

While Ruiz and Arreola starred in a tepid exchange in the second round, the eyes of everyone in the stadium focused on the stands, where a mini pitched battle between the fans took place that became a trend on social networks. What happened?

A group of supporters, mostly dressed in black with an insignia on their clothes in the colors of the Mexican flag, attacked another group, a smaller one, who was against the railing of one of the stands. There were more punches than on the ring. Only after several blows, security arrived and managed to control the situation.

Erislandy Lara knockout

In another fight on the undercard, Cuban boxer Erislandy Lara knocked down American Thomas LaManna in the first round and clinched the vacant World Boxing Association (WBA) middleweight belt.

Lara, 38, struck LaManna with a left hook with just one minute and 20 seconds elapsed of this outdoor match in Carson, California, outside Los Angeles.

Lara thus adds a new belt of a second category, already also has the super welterweight titles of the WBA and the International Boxing Organization (OIB).

Source: AFP