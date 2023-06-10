Istanbul, a crossroads between East and West, will be the scene this Saturday of a match that could mark a turning point in European football. The new regime of the club-states, represented by Manchester City, aspires to impose its hegemony over the old football aristocracy, whose honor will be defended at the Atatürk Olympic Stadium by a reborn Inter Milan that assumes the favoritism that the bookmakers grant to his powerful adversary but he is by no means daunted.

Aware that the weight of the shield carried in their day by legends such as the Italian Giuseppe Meazza, the Spanish Luis Suárez or the Argentine Diego Milito can also play their own match in a final in which the ‘Nerazzurri’ side competes with the endorsement of the three ‘orejonas’ conquered in 1964, 1965 and 2010, Simone Inzaghi’s men are confident that the anxiety of the Mancunians to lift a trophy to which they have not yet managed to tie will take its toll on them to surprise and blow up the forecasts of practically all of the analysts who give the ‘sky blues’ champions before the ball starts rolling on the Turkish carpet.

The Champions League is the last wall that Pep Guardiola has to overcome with a City that he has bathed in gold in English competitions, but which he has not yet managed to rise to the top in Europe despite the 1,240 million euros that the club has invested. Emirate Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan since the Santpedor coach landed at the Etihad in the summer of 2016 with the mission of sitting the nouveau riche at the same table where patricians such as Real Madrid, Milan, have eaten for decades Bayern Munich or Liverpool.

Monarch of the Old Continent in 2009 and 2011 with Messi’s Barça, the Catalan coach has always pondered the five Premier League titles he has won in seven seasons as sky-blue helmsman when assessing his work in the United Kingdom, but assumes that his legacy would be incomplete without a trophy that, this season, would provide City with the added incentive of completing a triple crown that only neighboring United held in England in 1999.

cyborg’s dream



After winning the Premier League for the ninth time and lifting their seventh FA Cup title, the men from Rowsley Street have the chance to finish off what would be the best campaign in their history in Istanbul. Champions League runners-up two seasons ago and semifinalists last year, they went to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium after decapitating Real Madrid with an exhibition at the Etihad that served as a reminder to Inter of the enormous punch of a squad that added last summer to their ranks to the continent’s largest predator in order to storm the skies.

Erling Haaland, the forward who yearns to win the Champions League since he saw Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United do the same at the Luzhnikí in Moscow at the age of seven, has changed the skin of a City in which Guardiola has revived and perfected Herbert’s legendary WM Chapman to empower the Norwegian, a weapon of mass destruction that threatens to devastate Inter. “I always dreamed of playing in the Champions League final and it will be an honor to play this game. There is a job to do. We have had an incredible season, but we have to finish it in the best possible way”, reviewed the cyborg a few days ago who has spread fear with 52 goals so far this year, 12 of them in the highest club competition, but who he stayed dry in the semifinal against Real Madrid.

That will make him jump hungrier to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium, where an Inter awaits him that will need to tie him short without neglecting surveillance of De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Gündogan or Grealish to keep alive his options to recover the throne on which he sat his buttocks for the last time thirteen years ago under the aegis of José Mourinho.

Simone Inzaghi’s centurions will no longer be able to replicate the glorious journey that the ‘Nerazzurri’ made in that campaign in which they chained the titles of Serie A, the Italian Cup and the ‘orejona’ sealed against Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabéu with a brace from Diego Milito, but if they were victorious in Istanbul they would culminate a campaign in which they have brought the Coppa to their showcases, closed the league in third position and have broken schemes in the Champions League.

Framed in the so-called ‘group of death’, Inter passed the group stage behind Bayern Munich, although ahead of Barça. The Lombard team beat Porto by a minimum in the round of 16, knocked Benfica down in the quarterfinals and came out triumphant in the fratricidal duel against Milan that opened the doors of Istanbul for them. The victory against the ‘rossoneros’ has spurred a squad that went through a deep hole between mid-March and mid-April in a special way, but which will present itself in Istanbul with ten victories in its last eleven appointments and a great moment from Lautaro Martínez and Romelu Lukaku who encourages their hopes. The duel is served.

-Probable alignments:



Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Rúben Dias, Aké, Stones, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gündogan, Grealish and Haaland.

Inter Milan: Onana, Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Lautaro Martínez and Dzeko.

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (Poland).

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Stadium: Istanbul Atatürk Olympic.

TV: The 1 / Movistar Champions League.