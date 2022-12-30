Giovani dos Santos’ career is in a peculiar pause, the former player of the Mexican National Team has spent almost two years without activity on the playing fields after ending his relationship with the Eagles of America.
Much has been speculated about a possible return to activity with the ball in this winter market, where it was even linked to Guatemalan soccer, however, today more than ever it seems that this possibility is far from materializing.
The reality is that the eldest of the Dos Santos do not have much interest in returning to the playing fields either, since he is enjoying his private life as well as his love affairs, being a partner of the daughter of the owner of one of the most important pharmaceutical franchises. large and famous in the country and the region.
Giovani even works as an advertising model for this brand.
Giovani dos Santos participated in a video together with the famous character “Dr. Simi”. In the last few hours this recording has gone viral on platforms like Tik Tok. So far no further information is known about this sui generis collaboration.
What is a fact is that the player trained in La Masía has few worries in life and it seems that the options of returning to the playing fields are reduced with the passage of time, since the Mexican has been a businessman for several months. behind that keep him calm and without the need to sign with a team.
#peculiar #job #Giovani #dos #Santos
Leave a Reply