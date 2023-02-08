Two are the series that stand out for their quality in the current and wide audiovisual panorama, and they do so with new seasons, that is, maintaining an excellent level in their production, their scripts and their performances after dazzling in their respective premieres: your honorwith an extraordinary Bryan Cranston and his particular journey to the end of the night in the second season, also takes place in the seductive New Orleans, and the third, and final, season of Happy Valleywith an extraordinary Sarah Lancashire in a nondescript West Yorkshire.

Stories with great dramatic intensity in which the family, the families of its protagonists, play an essential role and not necessarily with the respectability that they are supposed to. In the first, ex-judge Michael Desiato, after a season in prison for a series of deceits, prevarications, and wrong decisions in his office, finds himself immersed in spite of himself in an underworld of mafia gangs that either traffic drugs or alcohol. urban speculation, activities much closer than one might think: they just need to be unscrupulous, as is the case with the mafia tycoon Jimmy Baxter. There are 10 chapters that are offered weekly.

For her part, Sergeant Catherine Cawood will try to bring order to the apparently quiet West Yorkshire, even though her vital priority is to ensure that the psychopath Tommy Lee Royce, played by an excellent James Norton, who is responsible for the suicide of a man, serves a life sentence. his daughter and murderer, obsessed in turn with causing the greatest possible damage to the sergeant for which he will not hesitate to manipulate the feelings of his son, adopted by Cawood, his grandmother. Two splendid series, both available on Movistar Plus+.

