One of the most popular games of recent times is undoubtedly Among Us. The title had a second wind when, in the midst of the pandemic, Streamers and Youtubers played it non-stop, increasing its popularity and making it one of the most played and streamed games. A few hours ago, the developers announced that The new Among Us map is out now and will come with new features in the future.

Through a trailer released on YouTube, the development company Innersloth unveiled the new map. In addition to this, the game update was made through a live broadcast, whose event served to show all the features that will come in the future for the game. This new scenario is called Airship or Aircraft, and it is the Largest and most elaborate map to date according to the company.

The new Among Us map is now available

As detailed Gamingbolt, Innersloth has worked very hard so that constant updates reach the game, in this way offer always a fresh air to the players. With the rise in popularity, the developers have planned several new details and features for the title to come in the future. Within these, they are a completely revamped art style, plus upgraded lobbies. Together, they promised a lot of transparency about the upcoming development and that they would share videos “behind the scenes” in the future.

It’s been months glorious for the video game, and the developers don’t want this to end. Along with the new map, we will see if the updates have enough content and features for the game to perform and stay on top, or on the contrary, fall into oblivion.

Among Us is currently available for PC, Nintendo Switch, and compatible iOS and Android devices. It is also expected to arrive an Xbox version sometime in 2021, although without a specific date at the moment.