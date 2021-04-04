Among Us is close to coming to Xbox, and it seems to be celebrating it, as the New Among Us map hides an interesting reference to Halo. Airship is the name given to this map, in which players will be able to find a large number of secrets, and one of them is a special energy sword from the Halo series.The sword appears in the vault room of the new map, And once you see its distinctive two-prong design with a handle in the middle, there will be no question of the one reference.

While the standard energy swords are blue in Halo, this one looks like it’s actually a Covenant Special Ops Bloodblade. The fact that the new Among Us map hides an interesting reference to Halo is undoubtedly an announcement of the inevitable arrival of the game on Xbox.

All the Airship map from Among Us is based on the airship from Henry Stickmin games, a Flash-based adventure series created by Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander. The vault of the original airship contained a host of valuables and distinctive weaponry drawn from other series, including a standard Halo blue energy sword. This could be the reason why Among Us hides an interesting reference to Halo.

The Airship is the first new map coming to Among Us since the game’s popularity soared late last year. It’s the largest map yet, and as well as including a ton of nods to other franchises, it also features new tasks to complete, different starting rooms for players, and more.