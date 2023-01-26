Moscow (agencies)

The new US Ambassador to Russia, Lynn Tracy, arrived yesterday morning in Moscow.

The US Embassy in Moscow welcomed the ambassador, saying on her Telegram channel: “Welcome back to Russia.”

Tracy is the first woman to hold this position in the history of relations between the two countries. In December 2022, the US Senate supported Tracy’s appointment as ambassador to Russia after her nomination by President Joe Biden.

Tracy served as Deputy Ambassador to Moscow from 2014 to 2017, and then served as Senior Adviser for Russia at the US State Department.

It should be noted that the post of US ambassador to Moscow has been vacant since the departure of former ambassador John Sullivan on September 4.