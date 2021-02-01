Within hours of being officially appointed as the new Russian ambassador, Eduardo Zuain promised this Monday to monitor the shipment of Sputnik V to Argentina and even assured that he will work to make Argentina a “vaccine manufacturing center” against Covid-19.

“We are going to seek to increase exports, place more Argentine products in the Russian market, transfer technology and, why not, that in Argentina they begin to manufacture vaccines. We are going to make arrangements to start a process that ends with that, with Argentina as a vaccine manufacturing center, “he said optimistically.

For now, at the beginning of his term, Zuain promised to advocate for the shipment of vaccines to continue as planned in the original schedule.

In statements to The Uncover Radio, the diplomat explained: “Fortunately our country knocked on all the doors of vaccine producers and that is why Argentina is within the select group that began to vaccinate. My task begins there, advocate for continued shipments as regularly as possible“.

In this regard, he added: “There is a bottleneck, of course, throughout the world. That is the concern of the Government, but I believe that shipments will continue regularly.”

The arrival of the first doses of Sputnik V to the country occurred at the end of December.

The diplomat, former vice chancellor of Cristina Kirchner, also raised a possible visit by Alberto Fernández to Russia during this 2021. “I believe that yes, we are working on that visit,” he responded to the query. And he highlighted: “The presidential visits have to be framed in the signing of projects that favor the development of both countries and we are working on that as well.”

The “Chango” Zuain, from Santiago by birth, is one of the career ambassadors closest to the vice president, with whom he remains linked from the Institute of the Foreign Service of the Nation (ISEN), where he is director.

His appointment is given in the framework of the negotiation for the purchase of millions of doses of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus.

The delivery schedule that the Executive released some time ago began in December with the arrival of 300,000 doses and continued on January 16 with the arrival in the country of 300,000 doses of the second component of the vaccine. By the end of January, always according to the original plan, another 4.7 million were expected to arrive, while in February another 14,700,000 are expected. In total, they count 20,000,000 doses of the Russian vaccine until July.

But the 5 million doses that were scheduled for January, Argentina so far only received 520 thousand. As reported Clarion, the delay in the production of the Russian vaccine against the coronavirus forces to put on pause the vaccination plans of the different jurisdictions and, in some cases, leads them to modify their strategies.

AFG