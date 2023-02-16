There Alpine presented the new one in London this evening A523, the single-seater that will compete this season trying to defend the excellent fourth place obtained last year in the Constructors’ standings. The French team, which has formed a real transalpine national team with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon driving, today he unveiled the new car, which in reality had already made its debut on the track in recent days by taking part in a test filming day on the English circuit of Silverstone.

There have been no chromatic upheavals compared to the past, with the blue that continues to dominate, as per the tradition of the brand owned by the Renault family. The pink inserts of the sponsor BWT have also been confirmed, which will be on display in particular on the sides and on the front and rear wings. The only, minimal, change is represented by a slight addition of black in the rear, towards the end area of ​​the bonnet. Exactly as happened in 2022, however, Alpine has also planned a completely pink version of its single-seater, which will be deployed in the first three races of the season: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

This evening was the last presentation of this very long off-season. Now the spotlights are all shifting to Bahrain, where the three days of official testing will kick off on February 23rd.