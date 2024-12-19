The Bimbo bread factory in El Vergel (Alicante) that the multinational closed almost nine months ago has a new industrial opportunity from the hand of a new owner practically unknown in Spain. It is about the Graine family group of Algerian originwhich has found in the divestment of Bimbo an opportunity to accelerate its plans in our country.

Who is the new owner of the Alicante toast factory and what is he looking for with this investment? The Graine International Group has presented itself as a family business founded in 1925, which has ua staff of more than 800 workers and is present in several countries and in different sectors, although mostly linked to food. So, Its activity is the manufacture of flour (a basic raw material for bread) to animal feed, mining products and the poultry sectorin which it is present throughout the value chain of that product.

As explained by company sources elEconomista.es, The group has until now concentrated its activity mainly in Africa, with Algeria and Togo as the main markets in which it is present. In the case of Spain, just over a year ago a company was established precisely with the name of Graine International based in Pego (Alicante) and with Cherif Graine as sole administrator. A businessman who also has companies in France, such as the animal nutrition and poultry products marketer Apritech.

Graine has presented an industrial project linked to the same sector as Bimbo, bread production and pastry production. As explained by the company, Their plans involve the factory supplying high-quality products to traditional bakeries.with a product range that includes all Spanish and French bakery and pastry specialties, as well as a range of high quality snacks.

Your own bakery chain

But in addition, the factory is an essential pillar of Graine’s project to start your own chain of bakeries in Spain, which according to the group is “in the process of creation.”

Their intention is that the old Bimbo facility in El Vergel go back to work in September next year with around 120 jobsfor which it also ensures that it will offer the possibility of rehiring the 98 former Bimbo employees.

In the long term, the Algerian family group assures that its intention is to undertake an investment plan to develop its growth in Spain, with which it is planned to reach 260 employees in the factory within a period of five years.

The announcement of their investment comes after commercial relations between Spain and Algeria are on the way to normalization after the trade breakup and the North African country’s boycott of Spanish products and companies. Curiously, in the case of the bakery and pastry sector, a Valencian company is present in Algeria, Vicky Foods, the manufacturer of Dulcesolwith its own plant for years.