A new army of the Air Force (Air Force) and Air Defense (Air Defense) will be deployed in the western direction, sources in the Russian Defense Ministry told Izvestia.

However, the decision on which military district this association will be part of has not yet been made. This may be the recreated Moscow Military District or the Leningrad Military District.

The air army will include regiments of fighters, bombers, as well as parts of the air defense and radio engineering troops. The new air army will organizationally consist of several fighter regiments, a bomber regiment and an army aviation brigade.

“Currently, hostilities are underway in the western direction. In addition, the accession of Finland and Sweden to NATO plays a role. They were neutral, and now there should be our corresponding grouping. There will be NATO bases, respectively, our Armed Forces, including aviation, should stand opposite. The deployment of the army is the right decision, ”Valery Gorbenko, the former commander of the 4th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense, commented on the plans of the Ministry of Defense to Izvestia.

According to him, it was necessary to strengthen the western direction already last year. He noted that the military department has a lot of work to do to train new personnel.

At the moment, the Western Military District (ZVO) includes the 6th Red Banner Army of the Air Force and Air Defense. It consists of one mixed aviation division, several helicopter regiments, and an army aviation brigade. Also, this association has two air defense divisions equipped with S-300 and S-400 anti-aircraft systems. The zone of responsibility of the 6th Army is one of the longest. It covers the territory of Russia from Karelia to Voronezh.

