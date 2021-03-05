The hardships that a part of the businessmen are going through as a result of the continuous restrictions due to the coronavirus will finally be solved with more public funds, although they will have to wait several more weeks to receive that support. The Government plans to imminently approve – possibly this Tuesday – its aid plan, just one year after the Council of Ministers authorized the first state of alert. But its implementation, that is, the arrival of money through the different channels that will be enabled, will not be a foreseeable reality until the second quarter is advanced.

The complexity when launching those 11,000 million euros announced by the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, lies in the fact that there are several institutions, agents and organizations involved in a program that is highly studied by the Ministry of Economy. The department headed by Vice President Nadia Calviño has wanted to fine-tune public funds, so that they reach businesses that are having a really bad time, but that are viable in the future. Economy sources point out that once the plan is approved, “a complex articulation process” will follow, because any award of public money, such as the one to be developed, “requires its guarantees.”

The plan will be structured in three main lines of support, according to government sources. On the one hand, Economy has included a package to “continue promoting direct aid”, providing resources to the autonomous communities, which will start them up with the contributions made by the State. The regional governments will ultimately be in charge of enabling these injections of money that many entrepreneurs – release, hospitality and tourism, broadly speaking – expect like May water. The communities have already communicated to the Treasury that they will allocate 2,000 million for SMEs and the self-employed: 25% of the money that the Government had decided to transfer to them through European funds.

PUBLIC SUPPORT 40,000 million euros has been allocated by the State to aid from ERTE and the self-employed.

The other large measure involves “easing the financial burden” on companies. In this case, the negotiation has been more complex, since the Government needed the collaboration of the bank. The entities will enable the restructuring of the debt of companies that have obtained loans with public guarantees from the ICO, which will play a leading role in this program. They will, but under strictly financial criteria. Because, as the governor of the Bank of Spain anticipated this week, the current crisis cannot lead to a financial crisis like that of a decade ago if banks are forced to take certain measures, such as removing them. In fact, this possibility will be the last option. To articulate this system, a code of good practices will be created so that the entities work under these generic premises.

Bankruptcy moratorium



In addition, Economy studies extending the current moratorium that exempts companies with problems from filing a bankruptcy. It was one of the first measures that the Government launched in March of last year, which it already renewed in September and expires on the 14th next. According to official sources, everything indicates that there will be a third extension to avoid a trail of bankruptcies .

The third leg, the one that will have less economic relevance, will go through “recapitalizing and reinforcing the solvency” of the businesses. It will be a kind of public rescue fund like SEPI’s with large companies (Air Europa is already underway, for example). It will inject money to companies with problems that request it through different formulas and will be managed by Cofides (Spanish Company for Development Financing), a company controlled by the State that provides medium and long-term financing for viable projects.