A palisade of Arizonans along a dirt road in Fuente el Saz del Jarama (Madrid) separates the world from Inner Masterygrown on the roots of the ayahuasca —“the master plant of the Colombian jungle”—from the rest of the universe. There, in that corner of the northeast of Madrid, began the journey of the Argentine Alberto Varela, who died last October, and his entire tribe. After discovering first-hand, 15 years ago, the properties of this “entheogen” (group of plants with psychoactive properties), he has dedicated himself to selling and exporting the benefits of ayahuasca for more than a decade, organizing 35 spiritual retreats spread across throughout Europe and America, according to their Internet announcement.

The agents of the Sect group of the General Information Commissariat (CGI) of the National Police, who had been on their trail for years, have now dismantled the enormous racket that he, his family (wife and son) and his close collaborators had set up, among whom was a registered Latin American doctor who practiced in Madrid who, together with his wife, gave the business a veneer of health security. In total there have been 18 detainees accused of crimes of criminal organization, against public health, money laundering, professional intrusion and human trafficking, in a case that remains open and is being directed from the Court of Instruction number 43 of the capital .

“A date with your soul”, “an inner evolution”, “professional, emotional and profound”, “in a safe space, open to new possibilities”, are announced. So, “if life overtakes you and nothing you try works for you… leave your contact and we will call you.” Easy. Varela himself, according to the study by Professor Luis Santamaría, an expert in “holistic spirituality” or “new age” sects, claimed in 2020 to be the creator of covid and without hesitation offered ayahuasca as a remedy for the global pandemic.

Inner Mastery withdrawals, lasting between one and five days, cost an average of between 200 and 600 euros, “without receipts or invoices,” according to police sources. On their website they boast of making 500 a year, despite the fact that according to the police, “everything was charged in B”, because they were not registered either as a company or as its workers. Investigators are now working on analyzing the checking accounts and the ways they used to launder the money from these meetings, “about two or three a month in each house.” In Spain, although substances such as ayahuasca, peyote, kambó frog, or bufo toad—which porn actor Nacho Vidal popularized when celebrating a ritual in his house in which the photographer José Luis Abad died—are not prohibited substances, It is considered a crime to supply them to people, since they can be poisonous and cause death.

The clientele that comes to these “neochamanic” retreats, captured mainly by social networks, is very diverse. Always located in rented mansions immersed in natural spaces, where the “collaborators” of Inner Mastery lived with their own families, in places as diverse as Madrid, Ibiza, Barcelona, ​​Malaga or Granada, Spain; France, Italy, Belgium, Ireland, Finland, Romania, Malta, in Europe; or Mexico, Colombia or Türkiye. “Both older and younger people attended, always in desperate situations, of extreme psychological vulnerability,” research sources point out, which exacerbated the possible adverse effects of ingesting this type of psychoactive substances, they warn.

“Since 2013, Inner Mastery is made up of an interdisciplinary team of more than 200 health professionals, who together with therapists, facilitators, shamans and traditional doctors from the Amazon jungle, have decided to bring the benefits of natural ancestral tools to the entire world. world, creating a system based on the Psychotherapeutic Integration of the use of entheogens (substances extracted from plants and animals) that accelerate the improvement processes of each participant in the retreats,” they say on their website. And they add: “We have promoted the transformation and healing of lives of participants around the world.” On Twitter they define themselves as “the largest community in the world for the dissemination of the conscious and responsible use of ayahuasca. With more than 500,000 fans or followers.”

The spiritual leader Alberto Varela during one of his talks at one of his retreat places.

The investigation of the entire commercial network of this organization took the agents to the Colombian jungle, where they were able to verify that they maintained a headquarters where they had the means and raw materials necessary to prepare the ayahuasca brew, which they later clandestinely introduced into Spain through the Madrid-Barajas-Adolfo Suárez airport using “mules” or simulating imports of other products.

In addition, they detected numerous package shipments addressed to members of the group that contained mescaline and ayahuasca. Varela was considered a spiritual teacher or guru. He was also charged with crimes against sexual freedom and indemnity and favoring clandestine immigration, according to investigators. The searches involved 1 kilo of mescaline, 60 of ayahuasca and 24,000 euros in cash, in addition to surprising some of those investigated by starting the celebration of a ritual, moments before providing the psychoactive concoctions to the attendees.

According to researchers, this type of psychoactive substances are usually used in the framework of ceremonies practiced by the so-called “new age sects”, specifically in neo-shamanic rituals. The researchers point out that the fact that “the administration of substances is accompanied by various stimuli such as environmental paraphernalia, songs, lights, incense, etc., helps to induce dissociative states of consciousness that the shaman uses to exercise coercive control of the group. ”.

