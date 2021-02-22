The WWE wrestling franchise has a new entrant. In 2019 the AEW -All Elite Wrestling- was formed, an American wrestling company that intends to make its way into one of the shows with the largest audience in North America. The strength of the WWE is unquestionable, and is forged in years of experience, charismatic figures and a policy of expanding the brand around the world. In addition to the international tours carried out by the wrestlers, Official WWE video games attract many users to the wrestling universe.
All Elite Wrestling has decided to follow the steps set to achieve success and after announcing the development of a game a few months ago, has transmitted that it will finally see the light in 2022. This has been confirmed by the fighter Kenny Omega in an interview for the news portal TalkSport: «I can say that in the best of cases it could be out in a year or so, maybe by the first quarter of 2022. We know that time is of the essence but we would not like to have a release similar to Street Fighter 5 or Cyberpunk 2077. We want to create something that’s fun to play from day one, and that we can improve over time by adding more content. “
The AEW project is supported by the firm Yuke’s -the studio in charge of the latest editions of the WWE2K saga-, so the quality of the gameplay will be assured. What is more uncertain is whether this new video game will be practically identical to 2K games with the difference of the characters, or will it innovate in mechanics and / or game modes. For now it has been confirmed that the AEW video game will have a career mode, multiplayer mode and fighter creation mode, in addition to several “unusual modes”.
Despite the disaster, the creators of WWE 2K20 believe that working without Yuke’s was a liberation
The new AEW wrestling IP will go on sale in 2022
The platforms with which AEW can be played has not yet been confirmed, but it has transpired that there will be two more games in the franchise. The first is AEW Elite General Manager, a template and resource management simulator. The second is AEW Casino Double or Nothing, which will be a casino game simulator.
