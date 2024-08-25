According to the criteria of
To monitor the border, specifically near El Paso, The US government will deploy hot air balloons with the intention of combating illegal immigration from Mexico and, where appropriate, also provide assistance to undocumented immigrants who need it.
And, according to the legislator, the need for this measure is that, In this very area, several deaths of migrants have already been recorded. who have been willing to risk their lives in search of the American dream.
Thus, starting in September, A hot air balloon will begin flying in the area as part of the “Eyes in the Sky” program that CBP has been promoting for almost 40 years. Although this aerial system was initially used to detect drug smuggling, it now also has other uses.
It should be noted that The balloons are not manned, nor do they have any kind of weapon, they simply float over a specific location. providing data to authorities through its radar and other sensors to detect any type of illegal activity on land.
Hot air balloons are already flying over other areas of the border
It should be said that, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), they have already been deployed eight hot air balloons on the border between Texas and Mexico.
The system maintains air monitoring in areas of the Rio Grande Valley, which is made up of the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco, Pharr, McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, San Juan and Rio Grande City.
#aerial #device #detect #undocumented #immigrants #border
Leave a Reply