The surveillance on the US-Mexico border It is not only intended to prevent migrants from entering the United States illegally, but also to prevent and avoid tragedies. In this regard, the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) announced the use of a new aerial system to monitor a dangerous area.

To monitor the border, specifically near El Paso, The US government will deploy hot air balloons with the intention of combating illegal immigration from Mexico and, where appropriate, also provide assistance to undocumented immigrants who need it.

This system will be implemented specifically in the Santa Teresa area, in New Mexico, near El Paso, with the intention of not only improving the Border Patrol’s reach and its ability to detain immigrants, but also saving lives, according to a statement that Gabe Vázquez, Democratic congressman for New Mexico, provided to the media Univision.

And, according to the legislator, the need for this measure is that, In this very area, several deaths of migrants have already been recorded. who have been willing to risk their lives in search of the American dream.

Thus, starting in September, A hot air balloon will begin flying in the area as part of the “Eyes in the Sky” program that CBP has been promoting for almost 40 years. Although this aerial system was initially used to detect drug smuggling, it now also has other uses.

It should be noted that The balloons are not manned, nor do they have any kind of weapon, they simply float over a specific location. providing data to authorities through its radar and other sensors to detect any type of illegal activity on land.

The hot air balloon will be part of the mechanisms to monitor the border. Photo:cbp.gov Share

Hot air balloons are already flying over other areas of the border

It should be said that, according to the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), they have already been deployed eight hot air balloons on the border between Texas and Mexico.

The system maintains air monitoring in areas of the Rio Grande Valley, which is made up of the cities of Brownsville, Harlingen, Weslaco, Pharr, McAllen, Edinburg, Mission, San Juan and Rio Grande City.