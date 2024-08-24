In early July, while the Hurricane Beryl was hitting the Caribbeana major European weather agency predicted a range of locations where it could eventually make landfall, warning that it was most likely MexicoThe alert was based on global observations made by planes, buoys and spacecraft, which room-sized supercomputers then converted into forecasts.

That same day, experts running artificial intelligence software on a smaller computer predicted it would make landfall in Texas. The forecast was based solely on what the machine had previously learned about the planet’s atmosphere.

Four days later, on July 8, Hurricane Beryl hit Texasflooding roads, claiming at least 36 lives and leaving millions without electricity.

The Texas prediction offers a glimpse into the emerging world of AI weather forecasting, where a growing number of intelligent machines are anticipating global weather patterns with new speed and accuracy. In this case, the experimental program was GraphCast, created in London by Google’s DeepMind. It does in minutes and seconds what once took hours.

“This is a really exciting step,” said Matthew Chantry, an artificial intelligence specialist at the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, the agency that was eclipsed in Beryl’s forecast. On average, he added, GraphCast and other intelligent machines can outperform his agency in predicting hurricane paths.

Ultra-fast AI could excel at spotting future hazards, said Christopher S. Bretherton, professor emeritus of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington in Seattle. In the event of rain, heat and treacherous winds, he said, the usual warnings will be “more up to date than they are now,” saving countless lives.

Fast AI forecasts will also help scientific discovery, said Amy McGovern, a professor of meteorology and computer science at the University of Oklahoma. She said climate detectives now use AI to create thousands of subtle forecast variations that allow them to find unexpected factors that can drive events as extreme as tornadoes.

AI systems learn about atmospheric forces by scanning troves of real-world observations. They then identify subtle patterns and use that knowledge to predict the weather with astonishing speed and accuracy.

Rémi Lam, a senior scientist at GraphCast, said his team had trained the AI ​​program with four decades of global weather observations gathered by the European forecasting center.

Lam said he and his team had not evaluated how the accuracy of GraphCast’s predictions for Hurricane Beryl compared to other forecasts. But DeepMind did conduct a study of Hurricane Lee, an Atlantic storm that in September was considered likely to threaten the northeastern United States or, farther east, Canada. Lam said the study found that GraphCast indicated it would make landfall in Nova Scotia three days before supercomputers reached the same conclusion.

Chantry said the European Center saw the experimental technology becoming a common part of global weather forecasting. A new team is now building an AI system for the agency. Adoption, Chantry said, could happen soon. He added that the AI ​​technology could coexist with the center’s traditional forecasting system. Climate experts say AI systems are likely to complement the supercomputer approach.

“All models are wrong to some extent,” said Maria Molina, a research meteorologist at the University of Maryland who studies AI programs for predicting extreme events. AI machines, she added, “might correctly determine the hurricane’s path, but what about rainfall, peak winds and storm surge?”

Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Center in Miami, called AI “evolutionary, rather than revolutionary” and predicted that humans and supercomputers would still play important roles.

“With AI advancing so rapidly, many people see the human role as shrinking,” he said. “But our forecasters are making great contributions. There is still a very strong human role.”