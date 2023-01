The rector of the UMU, José Luján, presided over the inauguration. / umu

umu MURCIA. Friday, January 27, 2023, 00:06



The University of Murcia held the inauguration ceremony for administration and service personnel, which was presided over by the rector, José Luján, and which was held in La Convalecencia.

The people who have taken office are Daniel Sánchez Martínez (Higher Scale of Information Systems and Technologies, Electronic Administration specialty); Francisco Villanueva Illán (Scale of Specialist Technicians, Drivers specialty); Paula Sastre Vivaracho, María Dolores Fernández Rodríguez and Rocío Reyes Deltell (Scale of Technical Diplomas, Quality and Innovation specialty); Juan Francisco Carrillo Martínez (Auxiliary Technical Scale, Publications Warehouse specialty); Cristina Navarro Camacho (Scale of Technical Diplomas, Language Management specialty); Antonio Martínez Bernal (Auxiliary Technical Scale, specializing in Carpentry and Locksmithing); Raúl Griñán Serrano (Scale of Specialist Technicians, Processes specialty); Adriana Colino Tomé (Scale of Technical Diplomas, Documentary specialty); José Ángel Paredes Arraz (Auxiliary Technical Scale, Access Control specialty); and Inmaculada López Garre (Auxiliary Technical Scale, Post Office specialty).