Netflix will face one of its biggest challenges with new versions set in the fabulous world of Narnia based on the books written by C.S. Lewis and trying reboot and successfully complete the franchise that Disney couldn’t finish makingwith only three films of the seven possible films in the fantastic heptalogy created by the British writer.

The first, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobereleased in December 2005, became an unexpected blockbuster. However, with the second, Prince Caspian 2008, the enormous production and budget effort It didn’t get the expected response at the box office. and Disney ended up finishing a third film in fits and starts, The Voyage of the Dawn Travelers 2010, with the help of Fox studios (now owned by Disney) that provided the missing money for its production. But the reception at the box office, increasingly decreasing, He definitely advised against abandoning the franchise.

Now, Netflix’s plan has included the signing of one of the fashion directors in Hollywood, actress Greta Gerwig, after her triumphant reception with Barbiethe highest-grossing film of 2023 and managing to create an original and innovative story about the famous Mattel doll. And, although none of the members of the new cast have yet been officially announcedthere are new developments, which the veteran producer has advanced Amy Pascalof Rivalsthe films of Venom or the trilogy of Spider-Man with Tom Hollandassuring in an interview for deadline that the filming of the first of the films of the new saga will start in July 2025.

It also seems that Gerwig, who initially would direct at least the adaptations of the first two novelswants to give it a different treatment, pure dynamite. “It will be a new vision. All rock and roll. There is no one like Greta”stated an enthusiastic Pascal, also remembering her adaptation of Little Women from 2019 or its celebrated independent production from 2017 Ladybirdher second feature film as a director.

The intention is to release it in 2026, and fans will be attentive to the news of the performers of the new adaptations (initially one of the signings, Louis Partridge of Enola Holmeslater denied). But there’s also the fact that Netflix will have to deal with Gerwigdetermined that before its arrival on the platform, and against the premiere policy until now of the giant of the streamingthe new The Chronicles of Narnia releases big, even on IMAX screens, in cinemas.

