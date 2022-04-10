Al Ain (WAM)

Yesterday evening, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Ain region, witnessed the inauguration of the new campus of Abu Dhabi University in Al Ain, which bore the name “Tahnoon bin Mohammed”. The launch of the name of His Highness on the new campus comes under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the Al Dhafra region, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, in appreciation and gratitude from His Highness for the pioneering national role and the great national contributions made by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan in supporting the education process in the Al Ain region, and His Highness’ efforts to translate the directives of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in building the human being and providing an environment that stimulates education and acquisition of knowledge and creativity in the service of the nation, as well as what His Highness offers Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan is a supporter of the civilizational renaissance that our country is witnessing under the auspices of the wise leadership in all areas of development and prosperity witnessed by the development process in the UAE.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan expressed his pride in this honor and appreciation from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, pointing out that this gesture translates an authentic character and human feelings full of love and gratitude we have always known in the qualities and qualities of His Highness through which he always sets the model and example. .

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan also expressed his appreciation for the efforts of Abu Dhabi University since its inception in 2003 and its keenness to embody a unique model in consolidating national identity, upholding values, and building national cadres specialized in all areas required by the labor market in the country and the world.

His Highness stressed that the effort, effort and giving that the university offers to the homeland translate what the late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, instilled in us, who taught us that dedication and loyalty to the homeland has no limits, and that sincere determination and creative will should be our path to the renaissance and elevation of the homeland. Hence, these efforts came from the sons and daughters of the nation, translating a creative vision of a great leader of the size and stature of “Zayed Al-Khair” who believed that man is the most precious wealth of the nation, and directed all possibilities, resources and efforts to him for his advancement and quality of life, an approach that His Highness Sheikh continues to follow. Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces and their brothers, Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council, rulers of the Emirates.

During his tour of the university campus, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan was briefed on the advanced academic and service facilities provided by the new campus, and learned about the most prominent features of the building that make it unique in the region.

His Highness was accompanied, during the opening, by His Excellency Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Undersecretary of the Court of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region, Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain region, and Sheikh Zayed bin Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University, and a number of officials.

During the opening ceremony, Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri expressed the Abu Dhabi University family’s happiness with the inauguration of the new campus building in Al Ain. He said, “We are proud and proud that he bears a name dear to our hearts, who made great national achievements, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan,” noting that the establishment of the new campus embodies the mission and goals of Abu Dhabi University, a leading national institution in higher education, keeping pace with best practices. Globalization in teaching, scientific research and community service, translating the directives of our wise leadership to anticipate a bright future for our national cadres in all fields. Ibn Harmel added: “The inauguration of the new campus coincides with the passing of two decades of excellence since the launch of the university’s journey, and the campus represents a qualitative leap for the university’s journey, which has achieved outstanding national achievements in the higher education sector, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, representative of the ruler in the region. Al Dhafra, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Abu Dhabi University, affirming his pride in the academic and societal achievements of Abu Dhabi University, always looking forward to making Abu Dhabi University a bridge for civilized communication with the various peoples of the world. He continued: “Abu Dhabi University continues to record academic achievements since the beginning of its career, which pushed it to the ranks of prestigious universities in the country, the region and the world, and created an educational environment suitable for creativity in teaching, scientific research and community service, as it enjoys the highest international accreditations at the level of the institution, colleges and programs, and was ranked among the The best universities in the world and the region, the latest of which was receiving 5 stars in the highest comprehensive institutional assessment within the (QS Stars) World University Rankings for 2022, as well as the highest rating of 5 stars in the field of distance learning within the (QS Stars) global assessment for universities for the year 2021.

40 study programs

The new campus offers 40 academic programs at the bachelor’s, diploma and master’s levels, and accommodates 2,500 male and female students in its first phase, and 5,000 male and female students after the completion of the second phase, in order to meet the desired expansion in the number of students, and to provide quality education with international standards in Al Ain.

Design

The design of the new campus is inspired by the Ghaf tree, which has an environmental, heritage and historical heritage in our society, which doubles the privacy and environmental distinction of this campus at the regional and global levels, and it matches the criteria of “sustainability” evaluating the degree of “one pearl”, and it was implemented according to For the best engineering standards that make it a unique scientific edifice, and an oasis of creativity, innovation and leadership for the next fifty, the construction area is 28 thousand square meters for the first phase, and a total area of ​​​​54 thousand square meters, equivalent to the area of ​​about 8 football fields. The building includes more than 70 classrooms and laboratories that adopt modern educational methods, provide open spaces, and encourage cooperation and partnership among students, in addition to 137 offices for faculty and administrative staff. The campus also includes a center for innovation, a center for student success, a theater and multi-purpose halls, in addition to a center for smart learning, in addition to various and comprehensive service facilities such as a gym, aerobics, games room and a cafe, a lobby for restaurants, a club hall, a meeting room, an indoor playground, a medical clinic In addition to a library with a total area of ​​900 square meters containing a reading area, in addition to a book store, discussion rooms and a student council, to provide scientific facilities and equipment according to the best international standards.

Specialties

The campus offers a wide range of study programs at the bachelor’s, diploma and master’s levels, including innovative engineering and computer programs that include cyber security engineering, industrial engineering, software engineering, industrial mechatronics engineering, mechanical engineering, robotics and automation, medical laboratory analysis, and molecular and medical genetics, Nutrition and Dietetics, in addition to Public Health, Environmental Health and Safety, Media, Professional Diploma in Teaching, Educational Leadership, Special Education, and Business Administration Programs in Accounting, Digital Marketing Communications, Finance, Human Resource Management, Management, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management, and MBA , Master of Human Resource Management.

More than 7,500 male and female students from more than 80 countries study at Abu Dhabi University. They are divided into 50 academic programs at the bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral levels offered in the faculties of arts and sciences, health sciences, business and engineering at the university’s campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai. There are more than 560 teaching and administrative members, while the number of university graduates has reached 23,000 since its inception in 2003.