The preliminary draft of the new abortion law that the Council of Ministers will debate and approve next Tuesday will finally include a specific and paid work permit so that women who suffer from very painful and incapacitating menstruation can rest those days at home.

The proposal of the Ministry of Equality, which initially had the public opposition of several socialist ministers, will go ahead after a tense negotiation in which the team of Irene Montero, the leader of United We Can who has led this political struggle, managed to agree with those responsible for the Ministry of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration the legal formula, satisfactory to all parties, which will allow the permit to be articulated.

To avoid possible labor discrimination or lack of collaboration on the part of companies, the new legal text states that the days of sick leave due to temporary disability of these women will be fully covered by the State coffers, through Social Security, although usual in the rest of medical leave is that the first days of any convalescence are paid by the employer. Official sources calculate that it could have an annual cost of between 40 and 45 million euros.

The agreed formula does not set a specific number of days for sick leave (in the Equality proposal they were between 3 and 5 each month). It will be the doctor who validates the situation of temporary incapacity who determines how many working days the permit will last in view of the specific circumstances of each case. To make it easier for the measure to reach all the women who need it, the State will not require a minimum amount of time for Social Security contributions in order to be entitled to this leave, as is the case with other situations of temporary incapacity for female workers.

Irene Montero showed her satisfaction with the agreement. She considers that, together with the rest of the measures of the future law, she once again makes Spain a world pioneer in the defense and expansion of women’s rights. No European country has a guaranteed equivalent permit.

Everything points to the fact that it could also include a prenatal permit of one or two weeks and Equality is fighting for the Treasury to agree to lower VAT on pads to at least 4%



However, those responsible for Equality continue to negotiate, especially with the senior officials of the Ministry of Finance, so that the draft of the new abortion law that the Government will validate on Tuesday also includes a reduction in VAT on feminine hygiene products from the current 10%. They hope that if the Treasury does not agree to their claim for the total withdrawal of the indirect tax that makes pads, tampons and cups more expensive, the final text will at least accept lowering the tax to the super-reduced rate of 4%. They see it as very difficult to understand that the Executive rejects a measure ( go down to the super reduced), with an annual cost of about 10 million euros, when it is one of the commitments of the pact that both partners signed in 2019 to invest Pedro Sánchez.

Shield rights



The preliminary bill that will guarantee that free and free abortion is a reality in all public hospitals in all autonomous regions and that 16 and 17-year-old girls can request it without their parents’ permission, most likely, will also end up including a prenatal permit paid, so that pregnant women are assured of being able to rest in the days prior to childbirth. Equality proposed that it could be taken from week 36, an average of four weeks before giving birth. The socialist negotiators think a license that can cost about 90 million a year is excessive, but they could be willing to create it if the right is generated from week 38 or 39, with which the rest days would be reduced by half or less and its cost too.

The text that the Council of Ministers will approve on Tuesday before going to Congress for ratification has to go through the Judiciary, the Council of State and other advisory bodies to receive the mandatory reports. The law will prosecute and penalize intermediaries in hiring wombs abroad, will abolish the obligation to confirm the request for voluntary interruption of pregnancy after three days and will finance hormonal contraceptives with public money, including new generation pills. , and the morning after pill.

The rule extends the rights created in 2010 by the law promoted by the Government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, but does not touch the legal deadlines for free, voluntary and gratuitous abortion, which have a general limit of 14 weeks of gestation and allow the interruption until week 22 if there are exceptional medical conditions such as fetal malformations or life-threatening for the mother.

To ensure that surgical abortions can be performed in public hospitals near where the pregnant woman lives, unlike what happens today, the conditions for exercising conscientious objection are toughened. Today 80% of interruptions are made in private clinics and there are at least twelve provinces where they do not even exist and women have to travel hundreds of kilometers from their homes. All the health services directly concerned by these interventions may present it, but they must do so in advance, individually, in writing and they will have to register in a regional file so that the health managers can organize the hospitals and ensure that there will always be a team doctor willing to comply with this right of Spanish women.