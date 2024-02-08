The new Abarth 600e starts to take shape. Indeed, it already has a well-defined form: the Scorpion brand has in fact released the first official image of its new electric model, which in a first phase will be marketed in the Very Scorpionwhose production will be limited to 1,949 examples.

The most powerful ever

Abarth exalts i three main strengths of the new 600e, that is “a design to achieve maximum performance, a car structure to make it the most powerful Abarth ever and a competitive spirit to attract sports car enthusiasts”. Concretely, we know that it will boast an overall power of 240 HPno Scorpio production car had ever reached such peaks of power before.

Sports equipment

Separate mention for the presence of a self-locking limited differential, to guarantee excellent driving stability, excellent traction and handling: it is offered in combination with high performance tiresdeveloped in collaboration with the supplier for Formula E with the aim of ensuring maximum grip and, Abarth promises, “ensure excellent dynamics in all types of conditions”.

Design and first details

Some design elements of the new Abarth 600e: the launch color will be exclusive Hypnotic Purple, inspired by the post-sting hypnotic effect. The standard equipment of the new 600e by Abarth can count on an aerodynamic rear spoiler, large wheels with a low profile and 20″ rims designed to accommodate an oversized braking system. The Scorpionissima version, as mentioned limited edition of the new model, will be accompanied by a authenticity certificate.