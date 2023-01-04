Many times, fans or the average internet user, believes that the development of AAA video games is very easy, fast and even instantaneous, However, every day it is more expensive and longer to produce a video game, especially when it is an outstanding production, let’s say it is a Grand Theft Auto or the same The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

According to statements made by Jason Schreriera reporter at Bloomber and with a long history of revealing certain crooked data in video games, the production cycle of video games has been so long that, if a studio with big budgets starts a new project, it would come out for the PlayStation 6.

Fun fact: Video game production cycles have gotten so long that if a big-budget game studio started working on a brand new project today, it would likely be for the PlayStation 6 —Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) January 2, 2023

In a previous interview with Naoki Yoshida, the producer of Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI told us that if the video game industry continues to develop games in the same way, costs will rise. Don’t even mention the waiting times between one production and another.

Others that also suffer under this process are independent studios. Phillip Tibitoski, head honcho of the Young Horses studio that developed eighth Y bugsnax He said that they can only afford to release one game per console cycle, because it takes a lot of time to concept, prototype, develop, test and so on.

Just to give you an idea, Hollow Knight came out between 2017 and 2018 on PC, Linux, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox One. We’re talking about a final period of consoles.

If Silksong came out in 2023, we would be talking about a period of 6 years between one game and another.

Video games are not easy to make, the developments are far from perfect and finally there is a lot of money involved in the production of a project that does not see the return investment until a long time later.

What do you think will happen to this industry?