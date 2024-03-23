Saturday, March 23, 2024, 09:57











The Peugeot 205 occupies a place of honor in the history of the brand. It opened a new identity for Peugeot: young, with a modern aesthetic and a sporting vocation. In addition, it inaugurated design features that are still very present in the current range. Today, the New Peugeot 208 follows in its wake in many aspects and inherits its indomitable and avant-garde spirit with a dynamic design and innovations in driving assistance functions and electrical technology.

Like its illustrious predecessor in the early 80s, the New Peugeot 208 hits the table in terms of design, adopting an unmistakably sporty style, with feline lines that pay tribute to the Lion that identifies the brand. The renewed Roaring Lion logo appears in the center of a grille that evolves to subtly blend with the bodywork. This animal also appears in the lighting signature, with the characteristic three claws in the front daytime running lights and in the Full LED headlights at the rear.

The technical innovations are precisely one of the strong points of this model. If the Peugeot 205 came to incorporate safety equipment such as ABS brakes in some of its versions, the new Peugeot 208 represents a revolution.