Unfortunately, this iPhone still has a 60 Hz screen soda frequency, despite the fact that most smartphones of this price have a 90 or 120 Hz soda frequency. A higher frequency means a more fluid experience to the Use the phone with softer animations. Apple calls it promotion and is still available only in the iPhone Pro series, although it is expected to arrive for the first time to the iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Plus at the end of this year.

The change of a light cargo port to a USB-C port is also remarkable. Apple changed the universal port for the first time in the iPhone 15 range in 2023, and this update means that the entire iPhone line finally has USB-C. Unfortunately, as in the iPhone 16, the port transfer speeds of the port remain the same: 480 Mbps. For faster speeds, you will have to buy the iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple stopped selling the 2022 model of the iPhone SE and other devices based on Lightning in the European Union in December 2024 to comply with the regulations required by the USB-C universal port on devices such as telephones and Tablets. The launch before the expected of the iPhone 16E suggests that Apple wanted to quickly fill that void and bring a low -cost iPhone to that market.

He Chipset A18 of Apple sits inside with 8 GB of RAM, which means that you get the same power as the iPhone 16. By little. This Chipset It has a GPU nucleus less than the A18 of the iPhone 16, which means there may be a slight impact on graphic performance when playing. Naturally, the A18 chip gives Apple Intelligence. It is the most affordable iPhone with the set of AI functions, although it is not the cheapest way to access it. That would be the ipad mini of $ 499.

Although Apple has brought the Action Button of the high -end iPhone (this customizable user button replaced the silence switch and debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro), the 16E It lacks the camera control button that is found in those flagship devices.

Apple Intelligence: Talk to Siri with Chat GPT. Courtesy of Apple

Camera control It is the fifth physical button of the iPhone line 16. It allows you to quickly access the camera and slide a finger on it to change the shooting modes. If the button is pressed, Apple visual intelligence is activated, which allows Siri to understand what you are seeing, provide context and take action. Initially, Apple restricted the function to the new iPhone 16 range, which has the physical control button of the camera, although the iPhone 15 Pro was able to perform this computer vision trick. However, now the 16E iPhone can use visual intelligence through the Action button. It is not yet clear if this functionality will reach iPhone 15 Pro.

Speaking of the camera, it has been updated to a 48 megapixel sensor, and Apple states that the largest number of megapixels allows the camera to cut and offer a 2x optical image quality, offering you the experience of two camera lenses in one. The camera for selfies It has the same 12 megapixels as the rest of the iPhone 16 series.