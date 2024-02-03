We had the opportunity to talk just a few days ago about the possibility that Intel is about to abandon a twenty-year-old technology like Hyper-Threading and it seems that this possibility is much more than a simple “rumor”.

According to some clues found online, the next generation of Intel Core processors – the 15th – will in fact have to give up Hyper-Threading, a technology that since the adoption of hybrid architecture between P-Core and E-Core began to show its limits, in favor of the technology known as Rentable Units.

Hyper-Threading was born in a historical period where Intel's focus was solely on increasing performance and after the first interactions – where the performance advantage was all in all limited – this technology immediately became popular as capable of substantially increasing the raw power of the processor and quickly entered the hearts of enthusiasts.