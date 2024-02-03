We had the opportunity to talk just a few days ago about the possibility that Intel is about to abandon a twenty-year-old technology like Hyper-Threading and it seems that this possibility is much more than a simple “rumor”.
According to some clues found online, the next generation of Intel Core processors – the 15th – will in fact have to give up Hyper-Threading, a technology that since the adoption of hybrid architecture between P-Core and E-Core began to show its limits, in favor of the technology known as Rentable Units.
Hyper-Threading was born in a historical period where Intel's focus was solely on increasing performance and after the first interactions – where the performance advantage was all in all limited – this technology immediately became popular as capable of substantially increasing the raw power of the processor and quickly entered the hearts of enthusiasts.
A great technological challenge
Every generational change presupposes that there is a tangible increase in performance and it is not surprising that more than one person is frightened by the possibility of giving up such a well-established and appreciated technology.
It is unthinkable to believe that Intel is not ready for this eventuality and this could be enough to remain calm, in fact we will hardly see these new processors perform worse than past generations.
The question, at most, could be “how much” the new processors will be able to maximize the advantages they will enjoy: even the first interactions of Hyper-Threading, in fact, certainly did not have the same advantages to which we later became accustomed and could use some revision to see the true potential of Rentable Units technology.
To date we don't have many other confirmations and We just have to wait for more precise informationwhich will certainly appear with increasing frequency as we get closer to the launch of the new generation of CPUs and which we hope will calm people's minds about the increasingly plausible abandonment of such a beloved technology as Hyper-Threading.
#15th #generation #Intel #Core #processors #spotted #online #shortage #surprises
Leave a Reply