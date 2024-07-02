The court recognized Nevzorov and his wife as an extremist organization and confiscated their property

A court in St. Petersburg has found journalist and former director Alexander Nevzorov guilty (recognized as a foreign agent in the Russian Federation) and his wife Lidiya Nevzorova (née Kolesnikova) as an extremist organization. Their activities were banned in the country, and their Russian property and income were to be confiscated and turned into state revenue.

The court said the following: to prohibit the activities of the association, of which the Nevzorovs (Alexander and Lidiya) are members, in connection with the implementation of extremist activities Daria LebedevaHead of the United Press Service of the Courts of St. Petersburg

According to Lebedeva, the total amount of state revenue moved away three plots of land, a building on the plot, a residential building, a car and 25 percent of the shares of the authorized capital of OOO Piter-Tekhnoproekt – Novye Resursy, which belonged to the journalist’s family. In Rosreestr reportedthat the cadastral value of the seized property in the village of Lisiy Nos near St. Petersburg exceeds 35 million rubles.

The court’s decision is subject to immediate execution. This wording means that the writ of execution for the seizure of the Nevzorovs’ property will be issued without waiting for an appeal, explained in a court.

Nevzorovs accused of spreading extremist ideology

According to Lebedeva, it has been established that the spouses have been disseminating extremist ideology to an unlimited number of people, including minors, since March 2022. They do this regardless of the region and country of residence, “posting false information about a special military operation on their personal pages on the Internet.”

The prosecutor’s office demanded that the Nevzorov family be recognized as an extremist organization at the end of May this year. The state prosecutor also demanded that the spouses’ property be confiscated, arguing that it was being used to carry out extremist activities.

In May, Nevzorov was re-admitted to the wanted list in the Russian Federation; before that, he had been sentenced to eight years in prison

On May 6, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs re-declared journalist Nevzorov and former Deputy Minister of Energy of Russia Vladimir Milov wanted. (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice)according to the department’s database. They were wanted under unspecified criminal charges.

Photo: Vladimir Astapkovich / RIA Novosti

Before this, Nevzorov was put on the wanted list in May 2022.

In February 2023, the Basmanny Court of Moscow sentenced the former director in absentia to eight years in prison in a case involving fakes about the Russian Armed Forces. At the same time, the journalist was banned from administering Internet resources for four years. The term will be calculated from the moment of his detention in Russia or extradition to the Russian Federation.

Nevzorov left Russia in 2022

In March 2022, the media reported that Nevzorov was not in Russia. Initially, information about where he went was unknown, but later his wife Lidia reported that the journalist was in Israel.

Nevzorov himself noted during his speech in Tel Aviv that he had doubts about returning to his homeland. “I am now in some doubts and hesitations, but I have always had problems with prudence, so I will probably return to Russia,” he said.

At the same time, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case against Nevzorov for publishing false information about the progress of the special operation on social networks. It was noted that his materials contained false photographs.