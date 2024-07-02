Court recognizes journalist Nevzorov and his wife as an extremist organization

The Oktyabrsky Court of St. Petersburg recognized the Nevzorovs as an extremist association and banned them. This was reported to Lenta.ru by Daria Lebedeva, a representative of the city’s united press service.

It follows from the court’s decision that the association includes journalist Alexander Nevzorov (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) and his wife Lydia. It has been established that the spouses have been disseminating extremist ideology since March 2022 to the present by publishing false information about a special military operation in the public domain on the Internet.

In connection with the implementation of extremist activity, the court ruled to transfer the real estate and property of the Nevzorov spouses to the state. We are talking about three land plots with a building erected on one of them, a residential building, a car and a 25 percent share of the authorized capital of the company “Piter-Technoproekt-Novye Resursy”.

The court’s decision is subject to immediate execution.

On May 21, the prosecutor’s office demanded that their family be recognized as an extremist organization.